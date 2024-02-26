Cencora (NYSE:COR) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Get Cencora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $237.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $239.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,243,895 shares of company stock worth $998,041,627. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 31.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth $3,129,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.