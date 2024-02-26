Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $126.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.88. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,607,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

