Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
