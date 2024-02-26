Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $10.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.22.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Chegg alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHGG

Chegg Price Performance

CHGG stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $918.31 million, a P/E ratio of -55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.