China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 2.4 %

CJJD opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.