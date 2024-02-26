Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Chuy’s worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHUY opened at $33.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

