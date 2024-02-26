CI Financial Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:CIXXF)

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CI Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CI Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

CI Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CIXXF opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -614.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. CI Financial had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.16 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.1492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -2,948.53%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

