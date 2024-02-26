CI Investments Inc. Makes New $120,000 Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

