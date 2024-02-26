CI Investments Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 122.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Globant by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after purchasing an additional 319,684 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,404,000 after buying an additional 86,266 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,546,000 after buying an additional 114,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,630,000 after buying an additional 234,307 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $226.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.58.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.