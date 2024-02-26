CI Investments Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $56.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

