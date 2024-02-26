Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $113.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $123.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.