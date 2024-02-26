Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

NYSE:AS opened at $15.54 on Monday. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

