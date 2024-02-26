Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,901 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,374,000 after acquiring an additional 176,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

ENTG stock opened at $132.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

