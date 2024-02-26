Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,603,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 543.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,579 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UBS Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.
UBS Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.
View Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group
UBS Group Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UBS Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 6 reasons to buy Teva Pharmaceuticals stock sooner than later
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Analysts boosted Snowflake stock, big firms are buying now
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.