Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Avient worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth about $204,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Avient by 18.7% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avient by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.10%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

