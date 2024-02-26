Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Crane NXT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crane NXT

In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.6 %

Crane NXT stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

