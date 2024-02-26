Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 10,422 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.