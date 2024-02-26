Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 210,164 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210,164 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $274,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after acquiring an additional 294,302 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 170,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 189,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BEP opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

