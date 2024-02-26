Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 228 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.