Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Announces Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85, reports.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $68.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

