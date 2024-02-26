Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Shares of COGT opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $640.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.