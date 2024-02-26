Cognex Co. (CGNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cognex has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cognex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cognex by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

