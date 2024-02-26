Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,236 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 59,018 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of 3D Systems worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,550,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,488 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 48,017 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in 3D Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,450 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $4.91 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $655.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

