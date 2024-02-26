Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 7,426 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Unitil worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 158.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Price Performance

NYSE:UTL opened at $50.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $817.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 60.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

