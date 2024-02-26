Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Knife River were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $73.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNF. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNF

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.