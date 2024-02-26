Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Community Bank System by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Community Bank System by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,596,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 61,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

