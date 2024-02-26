Comparing Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) & Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Elme Communities and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -23.25% -4.41% -2.82% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -1.51% -3.03% -0.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elme Communities and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $227.91 million 5.10 -$52.98 million ($0.61) -21.70 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $669.59 million 0.23 $17.76 million ($0.84) -2.83

Risk and Volatility

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Elme Communities has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Elme Communities and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 0 0 2.00

Elme Communities currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.88%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 120.59%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Elme Communities pays out -118.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Elme Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Elme Communities on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

