Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of LivaNova worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,803,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,725 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 28.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.