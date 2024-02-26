Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Armstrong World Industries worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AWI opened at $122.37 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.