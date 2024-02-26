Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,970 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,839,000 after buying an additional 4,528,983 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 63,473,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 20,816,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,232 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. HSBC cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ITUB stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

