Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.89 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,696 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

