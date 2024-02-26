Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,142 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of MillerKnoll worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $81,726,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

