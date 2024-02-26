Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 211.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Commvault Systems worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock opened at $94.73 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

