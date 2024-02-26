Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2,175.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

NYSE MLM opened at $548.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $550.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.82 and a 200-day moving average of $464.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

