Contrasting African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shineco and African Agriculture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $550,000.00 13.75 -$13.36 million N/A N/A African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

African Agriculture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shineco.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Shineco has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shineco and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -32.33% -17.66% African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Shineco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shineco and African Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

African Agriculture beats Shineco on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

