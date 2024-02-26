Contrasting enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and enVVeno Medical

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 8 4 0 2.23 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus target price of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.30%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.1% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and enVVeno Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $747.72 million 2.56 -$94.59 million ($3.44) -8.47 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$24.67 million N/A N/A

enVVeno Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -29.77% -31.48% -10.75% enVVeno Medical N/A -75.99% -69.47%

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats enVVeno Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



