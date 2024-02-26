Contrasting Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) & LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR)

Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and LiveWire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahindra & Mahindra 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiveWire Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.46%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Mahindra & Mahindra.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahindra & Mahindra N/A N/A N/A LiveWire Group -288.11% -41.08% -34.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Mahindra & Mahindra and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.4% of Mahindra & Mahindra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of LiveWire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mahindra & Mahindra and LiveWire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahindra & Mahindra N/A N/A N/A $75.83 0.31 LiveWire Group $38.02 million 50.18 -$109.55 million ($0.53) -17.77

Mahindra & Mahindra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveWire Group. LiveWire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mahindra & Mahindra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mahindra & Mahindra beats LiveWire Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand. It is also involved in the provision of farm equipment, including tractors; and manufacture and distribute the SMART Seeder Mini-MAX in collaboration with Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., as well as engages in renewable energy business. Further, the company offers financial services comprising retail and other loans, SME finance, housing finance, mutual funds, and life and non-life insurance broking services, as well as vehicle and equipment financing; provides logistics services; power backup solutions, such as diesel and gas generators; and technology services, including business process services, integrated engineering services, infrastructure and cloud services, application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it engages in the sale of timeshare and vacation ownership through its resorts; develops and sells residential properties, and engages in the development, management, and operation of commercial complexes; and processing and trading of steel for automotive, non-automotive, and power industries, as well as offers agriculture products comprising seeds, crop care products, micro-irrigation products, and pumps; and exports grapes. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

