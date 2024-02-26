Contrasting Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) & Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Southern First Bancshares and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.34%. Alerus Financial has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.29%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Alerus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $187.46 million 1.45 $13.43 million $1.66 20.18 Alerus Financial $269.76 million 1.59 $11.70 million $0.57 38.12

Southern First Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alerus Financial. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 7.16% 4.45% 0.34% Alerus Financial 4.34% 8.77% 0.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Alerus Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

