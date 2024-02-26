Contrasting XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) and Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and Synlogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech N/A -9.96% -9.71% Synlogic -8,396.04% -95.30% -67.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XBiotech and Synlogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Synlogic 1 3 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Synlogic has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,303.14%. Given Synlogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synlogic is more favorable than XBiotech.

This table compares XBiotech and Synlogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech $4.01 million 48.96 -$32.90 million N/A N/A Synlogic $1.18 million 14.88 -$66.15 million ($12.76) -0.15

XBiotech has higher revenue and earnings than Synlogic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Synlogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of XBiotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Synlogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synlogic has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XBiotech beats Synlogic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech

(Get Free Report)

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Synlogic

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine to treat solid tumors and lymphoma. It has a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. for the research and pre-clinical development of a synthetic biotic medicine for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. Synlogic, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.