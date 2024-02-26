Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Copa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Copa has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $17.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $98.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 559.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

