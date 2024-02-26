Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.61 on March 15th

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Copa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Copa has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Copa to earn $17.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Copa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Copa by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

