Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coty were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,532,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after buying an additional 209,350 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 57.3% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,259,000 after buying an additional 255,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

