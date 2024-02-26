Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,318 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,300,000 after purchasing an additional 195,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after buying an additional 99,372 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,474,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after acquiring an additional 130,772 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

HTLF opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

