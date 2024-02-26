Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,761 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 859.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,442,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,308,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,070,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,383. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

