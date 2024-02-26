Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $829.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $884.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $495.11 and a twelve month high of $961.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $16.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

