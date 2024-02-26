Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 44,860.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.