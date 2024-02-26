Covestor Ltd Buys 1,201 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.94.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

