Covestor Ltd Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

