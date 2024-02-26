Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after buying an additional 299,728 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $260.83 on Monday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shockwave Medical

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $155,284.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,005,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,695 shares of company stock worth $26,960,940 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.