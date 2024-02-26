Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TT opened at $281.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $285.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

